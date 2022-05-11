Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million.

VNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

TSE VNP opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.41 million and a PE ratio of 25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

