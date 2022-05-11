Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

