Great-West Lifeco Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.64.

GWO opened at C$33.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.52. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$33.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

