Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Glaukos Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $36.42 on Monday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $20,746,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

