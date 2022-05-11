Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Critical Review

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 12 0 2.92 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $60.23, indicating a potential upside of 99.51%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.58% -19.97% -10.71% Cango -0.10% -0.05% -0.03%

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $390.13 million 8.48 -$116.86 million ($1.21) -24.95 Cango $615.40 million 0.65 -$1.34 million ($0.01) -264.74

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Cango on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.