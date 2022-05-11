Analyzing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% ImmuCell -0.41% -0.25% -0.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,476.24 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -4.94 ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.22 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -800.20

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

