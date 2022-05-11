Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Charlie’s and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.22 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 128.93 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Exactus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

