Dynavax Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

