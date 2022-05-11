Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.98 on Monday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

