Analysts Set Expectations for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

EDIT opened at $11.26 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

