Citigroup Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $26.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.