Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 5.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 961,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

