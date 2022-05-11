Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

