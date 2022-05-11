Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 266.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
