Susquehanna Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

