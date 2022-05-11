Susquehanna Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.
ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90.
In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
