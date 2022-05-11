Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

