Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
