John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.01).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.68) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,251.14). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,085.39). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,766 shares of company stock worth $1,096,671.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.