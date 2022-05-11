Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($67.19) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.21).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,881 ($35.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,886.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,816.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($67.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

