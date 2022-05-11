Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.71% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
SVC stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
