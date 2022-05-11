Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.71% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SVC stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

