Morgan Stanley Lowers Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €18.50

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of STLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

