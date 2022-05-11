Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 131,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

