Barrington Research Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $31.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGC. TheStreet downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SGC opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

