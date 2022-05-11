Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanger, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

HNGR opened at $15.58 on Monday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $608.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hanger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

