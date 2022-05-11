Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SFNC opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

