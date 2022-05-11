Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE JHG opened at $27.32 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after buying an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after buying an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

