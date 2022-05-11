Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Lowered by Analyst

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $96.47 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,097 shares of company stock worth $11,282,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

