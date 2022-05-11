Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

HBI stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

