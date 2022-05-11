Wedbush Weighs in on IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.52.
In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
