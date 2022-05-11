Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Lowered by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

