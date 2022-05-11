Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.59) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

ABDN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut abrdn to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.14).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 181.55 ($2.24) on Monday. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,138.33). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($122,913.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

