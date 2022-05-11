KeyCorp Comments on Livent Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Livent has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

