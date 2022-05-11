Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Contrast

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.35% 21.79% 7.37% Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 7.18 $152.66 million $6.61 30.33 Hippo $91.20 million 8.69 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $245.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 235.00%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.