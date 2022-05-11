Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head to Head Contrast

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guardforce AI and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 194.43%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.27 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.79 -$305.55 million ($1.29) -4.32

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home -16.18% N/A -8.57%

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Guardforce AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.