Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Financial Survey

Avinger and Retractable Technologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avinger and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -171.88% -117.96% -48.53% Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 989.74%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Retractable Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 1.25 -$17.41 million ($4.66) -0.50 Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.69 $56.06 million $1.63 2.42

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Avinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

