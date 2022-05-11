Brokers Set Expectations for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

