Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 19th

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.34)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

