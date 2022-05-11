Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.74. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 6.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Moderna by 153.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 131.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,054 shares of company stock valued at $30,264,284 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

