Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Critical Survey

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nevro alerts:

This table compares Nevro and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -35.25% -38.02% -20.29% ShockWave Medical -3.85% -4.18% -3.07%

Nevro has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nevro and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14 ShockWave Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $93.73, indicating a potential upside of 110.34%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $207.86, indicating a potential upside of 52.68%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $386.90 million 4.06 -$131.36 million ($3.90) -11.43 ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 20.54 -$9.14 million ($0.30) -453.80

ShockWave Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Nevro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.