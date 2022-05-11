Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Issued By William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

MEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MEC opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

