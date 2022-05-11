Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 111.65 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.67. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

In other news, insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($57,391.20). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($24,553.32). In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.