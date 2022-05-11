Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 107 ($1.32) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.49. The firm has a market cap of £207.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.