Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.09. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.27.
About Quadrise Fuels International (Get Rating)
