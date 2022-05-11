Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 164.40 ($2.03).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($124,157.45). Also, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($24,133.89).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.