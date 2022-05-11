Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($77.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

