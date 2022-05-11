Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($77.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

