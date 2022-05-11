Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($72.74) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

