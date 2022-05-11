Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,100 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,100 ($50.55) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.71) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($48.52).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,700.50 ($45.62) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,494.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,742.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £94.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($46.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($185,575.14). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

