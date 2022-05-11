Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 620.82 ($7.65).

RMG stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.28. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

