Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,420 ($42.16) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.45) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.33) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.13) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,519.14 ($43.39).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,824 ($34.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,674 ($32.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($48.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,074.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,325. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($35.68), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($164,341.81).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

