Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.94) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($7.83).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 559 ($6.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.75. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 608.38.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

