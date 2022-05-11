Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,525

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,961 ($24.18) to GBX 1,525 ($18.80) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.46) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.62 ($23.00).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.02) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104 ($13.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.68). The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,269.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.83), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($293,953.84). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($37,324.60).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

